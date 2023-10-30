Ian Foster says he will miss walking up to the coach's box, police staff explain their communications during the 2019 Christchurch terrorist attacks and it is becoming impossible to provide medical aid to people who need it in Gaza. Video / NZ Herald / Getty / AP

Organisers of a Diwali festival held in Hastings on Saturday say they are doing everything they can to prevent any recurrence of an incident in which a man received minor injuries when a firework rocketed into the crowd.

A festivalgoer said fireworks “shot sideways” into the crowd hitting and exploding on a group of two adults and two children, causing “cuts and bruises, ringing in the ears”, and burn marks on their clothes.

The moment of shock as festivalgoers try to escape the errant fireworks at a festival at the regional sports park in Hastings on Saturday night.

Organisers spokesperson Sonam Bhandari said organisers were “very sorry” it had happened and it shouldn’t have happened, but it was prepared, with a nurse from the community on hand as well as first-aid volunteers.

A man, apparently at the festival with family, was taken to hospital by a Hindu Council of Hawke’s Bay festival volunteer after being attended by the nurse the other on-site first aid volunteers after the incident which happened soon after 9pm amid a crowd of about 2000 in the athletics arena at the Mitre 10 Regional Sports Park.

He was not admitted to hospital but festival organisers kept in contact, aware of the shock and to ensure his wellbeing, she said.

The twilight crowd at Saturday night's Diwali festival at the Regional Sports Park in Hastings. Photo / Paul Taylor.

Bhandari said she understood the contractors who provided the display were known to have a good safety record in 20 years in the industry. Initial thoughts were that there had been a “malfunction” but the organisers are happy inquiries are being made to make sure it could not happen again.

She said organisers had spoken with health and safety officials, with the incident notified as required.

Government health and safety agency WorkSafe confirmed on Monday the incident had been notified and initial inquiries were being made, but noted it’s “not an investigation at this stage.”

The incident happened towards the end of what had been an enjoyable night with close to three hours of performances before the short fireworks display, with the crowd treated to food available from 14 stalls, Bhandari said.

It was the second Diwali festival at the sports park and the Hindu council wants to make it bigger each year, she said.