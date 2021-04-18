Osmanthus Gardens lantern festival draws thousands

The Osmanthus Garden lantern festival in Hastings has again drawn thousands of visitors, and even a special musical guest.
The 13th annual lantern festival celebrates Hastings' sister city relationship with Guilin in China, a relationship which is 40 years old this year.
A Hastings District Council spokesperson said between 12,000 and 15,000 people attended over the week it was open.
The gardens were developed jointly by Guilin City (which supplied a landscape designer for a year), the Hawke's Bay Chinese Association (which funded the main pavilion), and Hastings District Council.
There were opened in 1996 on the 15th anniversary of the Sister City relationship.
"This year we are celebrating our district's 40 year Sister City relationship with Guilin in China. The gardens were built through that relationship, so it's fitting that we make this year's festival as wonderful as possible," councillor Kevin Watkins said.
Bigger than ever, this year there was more than twice the amount of area used for the festival and double the number of lanterns in the festival.
International artist Annie Gong - a one woman orchestra - played on the Friday and Saturday.
Gong is based in New Zealand but had been playing internationally until Covid-19 grounded her last year.
Born in China, she has spent the last 12 months playing to Kiwi audiences with her blend of Chinese fusion, classical pieces and rock music on the piano accordion.
Annie started playing the instrument at 5 and trained at the Tianjin Conservatory of Music and has performed with major symphony orchestras all over the world, from Beijing to New York.
The festival ran every night for seven days from April 12 to 18.