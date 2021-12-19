Origin Studios Production full of colour and choreography

You're The One That I Want finale.

In these Covid times, the risk of putting on a major dance production is huge but Origin Studios demonstrated in Dannevirke on Saturday and Sunday, December 11-12 that with enough planning and organisation it can be done – and brilliantly!

The company was rewarded with huge audiences in the Town Hall, showing the public was prepared to trust it to comply with all the orange Covid Protection Framework restrictions to keep people safe. That includes the dancers, the support crew and the audience.

Beauty School drop outs.

With everyone checked they were double vaxxed and mask-wearing enforced until the audience was seated, the three shows took to the stage without a hitch and the audience was rewarded with an amazing set of three acts taking a full three hours to unfold with breaks to change costumes and refocus.

With Hannah Feck playing a very convincing and graceful Mary Poppins in Act One Mary Poppins Returns, each of the age groups performed carefully choreographed dance sequences demonstrating their ballet, tap, jazz and contemporary skills dressed appropriately in colourful costumes, with background scenes, sound and lighting altering the mood. It was magical!

Act Two featured hip-hop in a "Let's Go To The Movies" programme ranging from Minions with the tiny level 1 dancers to Suicide Squad and the level 6 hip-hop specialists. The themes changed quickly with each group the backdrops and music giving clues as to what was to come. The whole act oozed attitude and rhythm.

Act Three was Grease, Tansy Ferguson featuring as Sandy and Max Te Huki as Danny, very ably supported by Hannah Feck as Rizzo, Toby Walker as Kennicki and Erin Milham as Frenchy. This gave full freedom for dancers to really let go especially in such numbers as Greased Lightnin' and You're The One That I Want, concluding with an amazing finale to We Go Together.

For three hours those in attendance could escape to make-believe worlds and marvel at the talent and training which made the production so great. Amy McDonald and her team are to be commended for their professionalism, determination and courage to put on such a great show.