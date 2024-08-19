Owner Joanie Williams said four of her company’s largest cafe customers had been picked up by a bigger dairy competitor, contributing to the decision to shut up shop. Photo / Origin Earth, Florence Charvin
The owners of Havelock North-based boutique dairy company Origin Earth say a “perfect storm” forced them to close, but there remains hope that someone could take over the business and keep it running.
Joanie andRichard Williams began Origin Earth from Hastings in 2010, before expanding and moving to Havelock North in 2012.
They offered a range of about 30 products including fresh single-farm origin milk from nearby Hawke’s Bay farms, yoghurt and cheeses through an online shop, and a regular stall at the Hawke’s Bay Farmers’ Market.
A brief single-sentence post announced the company’s closure through its Facebook page on Friday.
A comment from the business under its post attributed the decision to “rising lease costs, predatory pricing by larger companies, and the general state of the economy”.
She said there had been “respectful” expressions of interest in the business and plant, but they were trying to sift through “people trying to pick over dead bones or get a bargain”.
“There is significant interest from someone else, with our support for some time, taking [Origin Earth] over.”
She and her husband had found the response to the closure “very humbling”.
“The biggest thing for us is the sheer mass of the community response. There are clearly a lot of people who feel Hawke’s Bay will be worse off without us.”
She said it had been an “incredible feeling” to be told by their five staff that they wanted to keep running milk as long as possible for Origin Earth and it had been a “tear-jerker” seeing their comments about the closure.
“My staff have been flipping amazing.”
A notice on the Origin Earth website informed customers that the last orders for milk from the online shop were closed, while cheese would remain available while stocks last.
The cheese shop was no longer open for tastings or milk bottle refills.
Fellow local businesses, such as No5 Cafe and Larder, expressed disappointment at news of the closure and support for Origin Earth.
“Since our own beginnings in 2011, we’ve loved and cherished our relationship with this incredible local business. Their closure is not just a big loss for us but for our Hawke’s Bay community and local food scene,” a post from No5 Cafe and Larder said.
