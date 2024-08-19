Joanie Williams told Hawke’s Bay Today that four of her company’s largest cafe customers had been picked up by bigger dairy competitors.

“A good number” of other customers were currently in “significant arrears” with payments, and rent increases for the premises had increased pressure.

“It is the perfect storm ... It has made us look at whether persevering for another 12 months to get through this will leave us better off or worse off,” Williams said.

She said there had been “respectful” expressions of interest in the business and plant, but they were trying to sift through “people trying to pick over dead bones or get a bargain”.

“There is significant interest from someone else, with our support for some time, taking [Origin Earth] over.”

Joanie Williams said there had been significant expressions of interest in the business and its plant site. Photo / Origin Earth

She and her husband had found the response to the closure “very humbling”.

“The biggest thing for us is the sheer mass of the community response. There are clearly a lot of people who feel Hawke’s Bay will be worse off without us.”

She said it had been an “incredible feeling” to be told by their five staff that they wanted to keep running milk as long as possible for Origin Earth and it had been a “tear-jerker” seeing their comments about the closure.

“My staff have been flipping amazing.”

A notice on the Origin Earth website informed customers that the last orders for milk from the online shop were closed, while cheese would remain available while stocks last.

The cheese shop was no longer open for tastings or milk bottle refills.

Fellow local businesses, such as No5 Cafe and Larder, expressed disappointment at news of the closure and support for Origin Earth.

“Since our own beginnings in 2011, we’ve loved and cherished our relationship with this incredible local business. Their closure is not just a big loss for us but for our Hawke’s Bay community and local food scene,” a post from No5 Cafe and Larder said.

