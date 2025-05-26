Advertisement
Opposition MPs among 250 pay equity protesters in Napier

Doug Laing
By
Multimedia Journalist·Hawkes Bay Today·
Saturday's PSA-led rally attracted about 250 people, including North Island Labour MPs in town for their regional conference. Photo / Brendon Lane

About 250 people, including Opposition MPs in town for a Labour Party conference, took part in a Napier rally protesting the Coalition Government’s sudden pay equity claims law changes.

Led by the Public Service Association (PSA), Saturday’s rally was held at the Sound Shell, with a mainly-female gathering, several talking of the impact they expected from the changes rushed through Parliament under urgency on May 7.

East Coast electorate Labour MPs Jo Luxton (List) and Cushla Tangaere-Manuel both spoke. They were in Napier for their party’s conference for 10 electorates across the North Island from Taranaki to Hawke’s Bay.

The rally followed two protests on Friday, with opponents gathering outside the National Party electorate offices of Napier MP Katie Nimon and Tukituki MP Catherine Wedd.

The pay equity issue was also on the agenda at the conference held at the Napier Sailing Club, where Labour leader Chris Hipkins appeared as sessions finished on Sunday.

Doug Laing is a senior reporter based in Napier with Hawke’s Bay Today, and has 52 years of journalism experience, 42 of them in Hawke’s Bay, in news gathering, including breaking news, sports, local events, issues, and personalities.

