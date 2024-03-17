A 37-year-old man has been remanded in custody and multiple assets seized as part of Operation Yellowstone. Photo / NZ Police

A 37-year-old man has been remanded in custody and multiple assets seized as part of Operation Yellowstone. Photo / NZ Police

Houses have been frozen and cash, luxury vehicles and a gun seized in an extensive police drug sting that led to the arrest of a man in Hawke’s Bay.

Police conducted two search warrants at Hastings and Tauranga addresses early last week and arrested one man in Hastings.

A firearm, cash and other assets were seized as part of a larger National Organised Crime Operation dubbed Operation Yellowstone.

The 37-year-old man has been remanded in custody and is set to reappear in the Manukau District Court on Friday, March 22.

He faces six charges of possession of methamphetamine for supply, 19 charges of supplying methamphetamine, two charges of offering to supply methamphetamine and one charge of unlawful possession of a firearm.

Two houses were restrained and $80,000 cash and five motor vehicles, including a Harley Davidson motorbike and a Mazda BT-50 ute, were seized in accordance with the Criminal Proceeds (Recovery) Act, police said.

The man is also due to appear in the Tauranga District Court on May 9, facing two charges of unlawful possession of a restricted weapon.

“Stripping assets derived through drug-dealing activity strikes at the heart of what organised crime figures wish to achieve,” Detective Senior Sergeant Mike Fischer of the Central Asset Recovery Unit said.

“Seizing their riches created by causing harm and distress in the community not only denies them of the satisfaction of enjoying those assets, but it also helps provide some restitution for the damage caused to the community.”