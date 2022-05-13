Dennis Schaw and Ian Cookson are about to launch their video project "Local Heroes" at the Ongaonga Community Hall.

Passionate Ongaonga history buffs Ian Cookson and Dennis Schaw are bringing history into the present, with a video evening full of "storytelling and true lies".

Titled Local Heroes, the video, to be screened at the Ongaonga Town Hall, features tales from more than a dozen Ongaonga identities, interviewed and filmed by Dennis and Ian, keen members of the Ongaonga Historical Society.

Dennis says, "This is a first for Ian and me so you can expect the odd glitch, but we are both passionate about local history and we're hoping for a successful evening. The interviews run for about 12 minutes each and a traditional supper will be held after the event."

A gold coin donation would be appreciated, with proceeds going to the Ongaonga Historical Society to help restore the Coles Factory.

"We're calling this Series One: we already have Series Two ready for editing and will be showing that towards the end of the year. If these series are successful Ian and I would like to continue interviewing anyone who believes they have something of Central Hawke's Bay history to offer, in any field.

"We're very grateful to those who have already agreed to be interviewed."



Series One features Rachael Hornblow nee Bibby, Robin Mackie, Dick Schaper, Ngaire Nash nee Douglas, Barry Baker, Cassandra Buchanan nee Davidson, Pauline Mackie nee Olsen, Margaret Fletcher, Shirley and Peter Rayne, and Greg and Anne Frater.

Local Heroes, Series One will screen at the Ongaonga Community Hall, 34 Bridge St, Ongaonga on Saturday May 28. Doors open at 6.30pm and screening begins at 7pm. Gold coin entry, traditional supper to follow.