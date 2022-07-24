One seriously injured following Saturday night Clive crash

A person was seriously injured in a crash near Clive on Saturday night. Photo / NZME

A person was seriously injured in a crash near Clive on Saturday night. Photo / NZME

A person was seriously injured in a crash near Clive on Saturday night.

A police spokeswoman said they were notified of a two vehicle crash on the Clive Bridge, State Highway 51, about 7.05pm.

A St John spokesperson said St John assessed and treated one patient with serious injuries and one patient with moderate injuries, both were taken to Hawke's Bay Hospital.

The police spokeswoman said the southbound lane of the road was blocked about 7.45pm.

Meanwhile, a woman in her 40s remains in a critical condition at Hawke's Bay Hospital after a serious crash near Pakipaki School, at the intersection of SH2 and Turamoe Rd, on July 20.

A man in his 60s also remains in a critical condition at Hawke's Bay Hospital after a crash on July 12 in Pakowhai, on the outskirts of Hastings, that killed a 24-year-old woman.

MORE TO COME