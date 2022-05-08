One person critically injured, one moderately injured in Norton Rd crash

One person has been critically injured and one person moderately injured following a single vehicle crash on Norton Rd on Sunday morning. Photo / NZME

One person has been critically injured and one person moderately injured following a single vehicle crash on Norton Rd on Sunday morning.

A St John spokesperson said they were notified of a motor vehicle incident on Norton Rd at 09:49am and responded with two ambulances and one intensive care paramedic.

They assessed and treated one patient with critical injuries and one patient with moderate injuries who were both transported to Hawke's Bay Hospital.

A police spokeswoman said police received reports of a single vehicle crash on Norton Rd about 10.05am and attended the scene, but no further information was available.

MORE TO COME