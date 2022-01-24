One of the oldest homes in Napier is up for sale. Photo / Sotheby's

It's quaint, it's cosy and it's one of the oldest surviving homes in Napier.

A one-bedroom home at 20 Battery Rd in Ahuriri, best known as Shepherd's Cottage, is on the market.

The heritage-listed home was built in the 1850s and has been used as an Airbnb in recent years.

In its early years, it was associated with Thomas Henry Fitzgerald, the first Superintendent of the Hawke's Bay province, and his wife, Jessie .

Fitzgerald was prominent in the development of Ahuriri in the 1850s.

"The Fitzgeralds owned the land surrounding the cottage's section, and may have run their sheep on the property," a Heritage NZ spokesman said.

The cottage interior has received a makeover. Photo / Sotheby's

In old council documents, the home is also referred to as Fitzgerald's Cottage.

Sotheby's International Hawke's Bay real estate agent Nicky Berry said it was once used as a shepherd's cottage, from which it derives its nickname.

"There is the house just above it, to the left, which was the homestead, and they would use this as a shepherd's cottage."

Berry said it had remarkable character and "quaintness", and the interior had received a makeover. "But it is still very original in its feel," she said.

Berry has been a real estate agent for five years and said this was the oldest home she had worked with.

It has long been known as the Shepherd's Cottage. Photo / Sotheby's

"I did just sell two little cottages close by which were built in the 1890s, but none as early as this one."

The heritage-listed home has a Category II rating with Heritage NZ, which means it has historical or cultural significance and is protected from being developed.

Berry confirmed the new buyer of the property would not be able to add to it.

Council papers also show it was subdivided from the property next door at 22 Battery Rd, in 2009.

The home has been on the market since late last year and the asking price is $690,000.

Significant land purchases by Donald McLean from Ngati Kahungunu largely began around 1850, including at Ahuriri, and led to a township being formed and the rise of Napier Port.