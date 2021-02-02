One of Hawke's Bay's most iconic homes back on the market, valued at more than $4m

Mana Lodge, in Poukawa, is back on the market by way of tender. Photo / Supplied

One of Hawke's Bay's most iconic properties is back on the market.

Mana Lodge, a luxury 18.6ha property in Poukawa with a CV of more than $4 million, is on sale by way of tender through Bayleys.

The Douglas Rd property, the former residence of the late Hawke's Bay-born broadcaster Sir Paul Holmes, includes a six-bedroom lodge, a separate two-bedroom, 1920s gatehouse and a new equestrian arena.

The property was previously owned by the late Hawke's Bay-born broadcaster Sir Paul Holmes. Photo / File

The property was last sold by Holmes' widow Lady Deborah Holmes in 2016 for an undisclosed amount and now has a council valuation of $4.2m.

Originally built in 1947, the luxury lodge features three bathrooms, a wine cellar, study, swimming pool, amphitheatre and a 40-metre pergola-covered walkway.

Bayleys country and lifestyle salesman Tim Wynne-Lewis said the property has been improved dramatically since it was last sold.

"The new owners have established a world-class equestrian arena, completely renovated the gatehouse to a five-star accommodation level and ripped out the olive trees Paul Holmes had to make the area into equine paddocks."

The property's new world-class standard equestrian arena spans 110m by 40m. Photo / Supplied

The new all-weather equestrian arena, which spans 110m by 40m, sits alongside six irrigation guns, a 20m limestone training pen, two day stalls, two concrete wash bays, two grass holding pens and a multi-laneway system.

Plans for a stable complex have also been designed, while Mana Lodge Equestrian is also consented for use as a commercial arena.

World Cup showjumper Vicki Wilson, New Zealand event rider Amanda Pottinger and leading showjumpers Brooke and Oliver Edgecombe all frequently use the facilities.

The three-bedroom, one-bathroom gatehouse, which was built in 1927, is run as holiday accommodation.

The lodge also features a three-bedroom gatehouse built in 1927. Photo / Supplied

The gatehouse features a separate one-bedroom sleepout with a bathroom.

The property also features shedding and outbuildings, including a five-bay high-stud pole shed, a workshop, a three-bay open implement shed, a two-bay garage and a former vet's quarters that is now used as a day house.

The property is divided into 18 grazing paddocks with a three-lane management system for easy movement of horses. About 1000 conventional bales of hay are produced from the property annually.

Water supply to the property is sourced from a 65mm bore, with water being pumped via a filter and softener into storage tanks totalling 90,000 litres capacity, and while no council collection from the property is available, a skip bin service is currently in place with Waste Management and could be continued if desired.

The property will be on sale until February 25, 2021.