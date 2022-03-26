One new Covid death in Hawke's Bay over the weekend with 541 new cases on Sunday

One person died with Covid 19 in Hawke's Bay over the weekend, with 541 new cases on Sunday. Photo / Getty Images

Sadly one person has died with Covid 19 in Hawke's Bay over the weekend, with 541 new cases on Sunday.

The total number of people who have died with Covid 19 in Hawke's Bay is now three

The Ministry of Health announced there were 45 people in hospital in Hawke's Bay with Covid 19.

Nationwide there were 10,239 new cases of Covid 19 and 848 people in hospital, of which 28 are in intensive care or the high dependency unit.

There were four people who died with Covid on Sunday.

In Hawke's Bay there were 770 new cases on Saturday.

Nationwide there were 14,175 community cases, 841 hospitalisations and 20 deaths on Saturday.