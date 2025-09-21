Advertisement
In pictures: Hastings’ streets bloom for the 2025 Blossom Parade

Rafaella Melo
Reporter·Hawkes Bay Today·
2 mins to read

The giant birthday cake float was one of the highlights of the parade. Photo / Simon Cartwright Photography

Petals, performers and plenty of colour. Hastings’ streets bloomed on Saturday as about 22,000 people gathered for the 75th Blossom Parade anniversary event.

The annual highlight of the Blossom Festival brought together 61 entries, with the largest number of participants yet, according to organisers.

Hastings Blossom Festival drew an estimated 22,000 people on Saturday. Photo / Simon Cartwright Photography
Families line up for the Ferris wheel as part of the Blossom Festival carnival rides. Photo / Simon Cartwright Photography
Colourful floats, dancers, mascots and musicians

