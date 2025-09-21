The giant birthday cake float was one of the highlights of the parade. Photo / Simon Cartwright Photography
Petals, performers and plenty of colour. Hastings’ streets bloomed on Saturday as about 22,000 people gathered for the 75th Blossom Parade anniversary event.
The annual highlight of the Blossom Festival brought together 61 entries, with the largest number of participants yet, according to organisers.
Colourful floats, dancers, mascots and musiciansbrought the community to life through the city centre. Among them were the Hastings District Council’s giant birthday cake, the Hawke’s Bay Magpies, and “Judi Drench”, the airport fire engine.