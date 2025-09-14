Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Hawkes Bay Today
Updated

On The Up: Wine Auction and Rotary night - Cranford Hospice gets $560,000 from two record fundraising events

Hawkes Bay Today
4 mins to read

A standing ovation as a bid from Isaac’s Plumbing, Pumping & Electrical takes the total raised past $5 million across the wine auction's history. Photo / Florence Charvin

A standing ovation as a bid from Isaac’s Plumbing, Pumping & Electrical takes the total raised past $5 million across the wine auction's history. Photo / Florence Charvin

Even in tough economic times, Hawke’s Bay is still raising record amounts for worthy causes.

Cranford Hospice will be gifted $560,000 after two major fundraising nights hit new heights.

The annual Hawke’s Bay Wine Auction’s latest event was held on Saturday at Toitoi in Hastings and raised $370,000.

That was

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save