The event attracted a crowd of over 320 guests, along with 45 online and phone bidders.
The defining moment of the day came when a spectacular bid tipped the lifetime fundraising total over the $5m mark.
Long-time wine auction sponsors Isaac’s Plumbing, Pumping and Electrical placed a $35,000 winning bid on Lot 7, a half barrique (barrel) of Trinity Hill 2025 Touriga Francesa Port-Style Wine.
Their generosity brought the room to its feet in a standing ovation.
“Isaac’s are proud to have supported the wine auction for a number of years, and knowing that our donations go directly to the hardworking staff at Cranford makes the decision easy,” Isaac’s director Gavin Streeter said.
“Helping people in the community we operate in is something that makes us immensely proud.”
Winemakers Kate Radburnd and Tony Bish were acknowledged at the event for their 30-plus years of service as trustees of the Hawke’s Bay Wine Auction. Both will step down from the committee this year.
Hawke’s Bay Wine Auction general manager Sam Kershaw said she was elated with this year’s event.
Rotary’s record cocktail party
Meanwhile, the Rotary Club of Hastings Karamu raised a record $190,000 from its annual cocktail party and auction in July, with all proceeds going towards the new facility at Cranford Hospice.
Cranford Hospice fundraising chair Chris Tremain said the result was a testament to community generosity, with the club contributing $680,000 to the hospice over the past four years.