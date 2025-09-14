Guests were guided through the afternoon by event ambassador Mike McRoberts, alongside auctioneer Chris Kennedy.

More than 40 auctions of the region’s finest wines, generously donated by Hawke’s Bay’s leading winemakers and businesses, went under the hammer.

Every cent raised went directly to Cranford Hospice (which is based in Hastings) to support their vital work, providing specialist palliative care to patients and families across the region.

This year’s auction took the total funds raised over its 35-year history to more than $5 million.

Hawke’s Bay Wine Auction ambassador Mike McRoberts during the event. Photo / Florence Charvin

The event attracted a crowd of over 320 guests, along with 45 online and phone bidders.

The defining moment of the day came when a spectacular bid tipped the lifetime fundraising total over the $5m mark.

Long-time wine auction sponsors Isaac’s Plumbing, Pumping and Electrical placed a $35,000 winning bid on Lot 7, a half barrique (barrel) of Trinity Hill 2025 Touriga Francesa Port-Style Wine.

Their generosity brought the room to its feet in a standing ovation.

“Isaac’s are proud to have supported the wine auction for a number of years, and knowing that our donations go directly to the hardworking staff at Cranford makes the decision easy,” Isaac’s director Gavin Streeter said.

“Helping people in the community we operate in is something that makes us immensely proud.”

Winemakers Kate Radburnd and Tony Bish were acknowledged at the event for their 30-plus years of service as trustees of the Hawke’s Bay Wine Auction. Both will step down from the committee this year.

Hawke’s Bay Wine Auction general manager Sam Kershaw said she was elated with this year’s event.

Rotary’s record cocktail party

Cranford Hospice Chief executive Andrew Lesperance (L) and fundraising chair Chris Tremain with Ian Black and Angus Thomson from The Rotary Club of Hastings Karamu.

Meanwhile, the Rotary Club of Hastings Karamu raised a record $190,000 from its annual cocktail party and auction in July, with all proceeds going towards the new facility at Cranford Hospice.

Cranford Hospice fundraising chair Chris Tremain said the result was a testament to community generosity, with the club contributing $680,000 to the hospice over the past four years.

“This shows what can be achieved when a community rallies behind a cause,” he said.

Organising committee lead Angus Thomson said the outcome exceeded expectations, especially given the tougher economic climate.

“This year’s total is $40,000 higher than last year’s $150,000,” he said.

“This project will give our region a world-class hospice facility, a place of dignity and comfort for families in need.”

A highlight of the evening was the sale of a platinum diamond ring, donated by Grieve Diamond Jewellers.

Valued at $52,350, it fetched $45,000 under the hammer, making it one of the night’s biggest drawcards.

To date, a total of $14.5 million has been raised towards the new hospice.

Work is now progressing on the resource consent process, which is expected to take around six months.

In parallel, project costs are being reviewed to ensure the design reflects updated pricing and scope.

“If resource consent is approved, the contract becomes unconditional, which will be a huge milestone for us,” Tremain said.

“We’ll then move into design, building consent, and eventually tendering.

“At every stage, we’ll keep the community informed and engaged.”

Tremain said the ongoing support from Karamu Rotary is invaluable.

“The funds raised are critical, but just as important is the awareness this event brings to our work,” he said.

“We’re incredibly grateful for their commitment to Cranford.”