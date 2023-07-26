Mike McRoberts to steer Hawke’s Bay Wine Awards dinner

Veteran broadcaster and journalist Mike McRoberts will MC this year’s Hawke’s Bay Wine Awards.

Popular broadcaster and journalist Mike McRoberts has been confirmed as the MC for this year’s Bayleys Hawke’s Bay Wine Awards.

Hawke’s Bay A&P Society general manager Elisha Milmine said the society was “delighted” McRoberts was on board.

“His regional knowledge of our wine industry is of a high calibre and his warm, engaging and entertaining persona will be a fantastic inclusion to the awards,” Milmine said.

She said the awards, in their 23rd year, are managed and hosted by the society.

The event was launched at Bayleys’ Napier office, attended by sponsors and industry leaders.

Milmine said the awards identify, promote and celebrate the “incredible talent we are able to enjoy in the winemaking sector”.

“Winemaking is key to the success of our region’s primary sector and it’s important to recognise excellence within this industry each year.”

Matt Kirby, a winemaker at Clearview, is in his second year as the chairman of the judges and is excited to be on board again.

“It is a real privilege to be the chair of judges for the 23rd Hawke’s Bay wine awards - these awards are steeped in history and are the longest-running regional wine awards in the county.”

He’ll join judges from Australia and all around New Zealand, distilling the process of finding the very best Hawke’s Bay has to offer.

Entries for the awards opened on July 12, 2023 with the awards dinner to be held on Thursday, November 2 at Toitoi Arts & Events Centre.