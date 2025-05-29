Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Hawkes Bay Today
Updated

On The Up: Unison Junior Festival promotes sports field and sideline fun with ‘Positive Vibes Only’

Michaela Gower
By
Multimedia Journalist, Hawke's Bay Today·Hawkes Bay Today·
2 mins to read

MetService King's Birthday Weekend weather

A sea of pink and ‘Positive Vibes Only’ is expected to take over Park Island as children and parents dress to encourage positive sport behaviour on and off the field.

This Saturday, more than 1000 players aged between 5 and 10 from 165 teams and 10 clubs, will take part in the Unison Junior Festival.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Hawkes Bay Today

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Hawkes Bay Today