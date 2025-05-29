It aimed to highlight the importance of constructive and supportive sideline behaviour from parents and supporters.

The campaign hoped to shift the focus from the pressures of winning to the joys of participating, emphasising connection, community, and personal growth in sports.

Janna Scott (left) with Indie Robinson, Blake Miller, Elsie Booth with Mila Ross, and Isla Meech lying on the ground in a previous Positive Vibes Only sports event in Hawke's Bay.

“This has really hit the mark with the kids and highlighted the importance of sport being fun,” Schlierike said.

Central Football chief executive Darren Mason said attendees will be met with a “sea of pink” flags, stickers, and hairspray in support of their positive messaging.

“Players, coaches and supporters will enjoy a positive, fun, and supportive experience at football.”

The Positive Vibes Only campaign has been adopted by a number of regional sports trusts and sports codes who got on board to promote the programme.

Sport Hawke’s Bay has been promoting the campaign across the region and supporting Central Football with its implementation.

Football player Willow Doyle, 10, said she enjoyed the positivity that could come with playing sport.

“I like my coach because she is always positive, she makes football fun and makes sure everyone is fair and enjoying the game.”

Having already implemented the campaign across the junior football programme this season with a huge uptake of parents, coaches and players dressing up in pink, Central Football aimed to continue this mentality with young players this weekend.

Michaela Gower joined Hawke’s Bay Today in 2023 and is based out of the Hastings newsroom. She covers Dannevirke and Hawke’s Bay news and loves sharing stories about farming and rural communities.