“Players, coaches and supporters will enjoy a positive, fun, and supportive experience at football.”
The Positive Vibes Only campaign has been adopted by a number of regional sports trusts and sports codes who got on board to promote the programme.
Sport Hawke’s Bay has been promoting the campaign across the region and supporting Central Football with its implementation.
Football player Willow Doyle, 10, said she enjoyed the positivity that could come with playing sport.
“I like my coach because she is always positive, she makes football fun and makes sure everyone is fair and enjoying the game.”
Having already implemented the campaign across the junior football programme this season with a huge uptake of parents, coaches and players dressing up in pink, Central Football aimed to continue this mentality with young players this weekend.
