Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Hawkes Bay Today

On The Up: The jawdropping revival of a creative village at Waiohiki

Doug Laing
Multimedia Journalist·Hawkes Bay Today·
3 mins to read

Potter John Gisborne rests in the courtyard at the Waiohiki Creative Arts Village, which with an open day on Saturday celebrates its transformation from Cyclone Gabrielle devastation to a functioning arts and community hub again, with soul. Photo / Doug Laing

Potter John Gisborne rests in the courtyard at the Waiohiki Creative Arts Village, which with an open day on Saturday celebrates its transformation from Cyclone Gabrielle devastation to a functioning arts and community hub again, with soul. Photo / Doug Laing

If there was anything that was definitely going to be recreated after the devastation of Cyclone Gabrielle, it was the Waiohiki Creative Arts Village.

And so it’s proved. The village marks its revival with an 11am-4pm public open day on Saturday.

On the morning of February 14, 2023, jaws were

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save