Money raised for an auction of pre-loved art will go towards rebuilding Waiohiki Creative Arts Village, which was destroyed in the flooding. Photo / Warren Buckland

Once again the generosity of our communities has come to the aid of the victims of Cyclone Gabrielle.

This time the funds raised from an auction of pre-loved artworks will help support the rebuilding of the Waiohiki Arts Village.

Creative Arts Napier (CAN) is holding the fundraising exhibition and event titled CAN Refresh Your Collection Art Sale, with its commission proceeds from the sale of these pre-loved artworks donated to the Waiohiki Arts Village rebuild.

The premise of this exhibition is to provide the community with an opportunity to refresh their art collections, by selling work they no longer have the space or frame of mind for. Sellers can also choose to donate their full sale price. There is work available to suit everyone’s budget from $20 to $10,000.

“We have been overwhelmed by the generosity of the community and with the quality of the art available to purchase. For example, we have a beautiful piece of Hogland glass, a Graal vase from the Masterpieces Collection worth $9900 alongside works from well-known local artists,” CAN manager Tania Wright said.

A beautiful piece of Hogland glass is among the pre-loved art up for aution. Photo / Supplied

Napier Mayor Kirsten Wise will be opening the event on Friday at CAN. There will be an auction of three lots conducted by auctioneer Braydon Coldicutt, of Harcourts, at 6pm. Lynette Holschier has kindly donated a beautiful original artwork titled Graceful and Jane Brimblecombe has donated one of her dazzling mosaic mirrors Sky Blue Headdress.

Master potter John Gisborne has generously put forth 3 x 2-hour one on-one pottery sessions/lessons.

”This is an opportunity to have a fun night out and purchase some pre-loved art while supporting the rebuilding of the Waiohiki Arts Village. I hope you can join us from 5pm this Friday at Creative Arts Napier to support this worthwhile cause,” Wright said.