Nuit Blanche had 17 local acts, and more than 10 roving entertainers. Photo / Lachlan Morris

The free, family-friendly event is now in its fourth edition. Photo / Lachlan Morris

Crowds gathered outside St John’s Cathedral to watch artworks projected onto its facade, while a laser show lit up Herschell Street, turning Napier’s Art Deco heart into an open-air gallery of sound and light.

Artworks projected at St John’s Cathedral. Photo / Lachlan Morris

Among those enjoying the event was Napier local Rafael Gamarano, who attended with his wife, Dayane, and their 5-year-old daughter, Isadora.

He said the family had such a good time last year that they marked this year’s date on their calendar as soon as it was announced.

“This time was even better. Instead of having all the food trucks in one spot, they were spread across different streets, so wherever you went, there was something to eat,” Gamarano said.

“The highlight for Isadora was definitely the bubbles, the fire shows, and the roller skating. Even I skated.”

The family arrived at 5.30pm and didn’t leave until after 10pm.

“The atmosphere was just too good, and it was great to have local businesses staying open late,” Gamarano said.

Rafael Gamarano with his wife, Dayane, and their 5-year-old daughter, Isadora. Photo / Lachlan Morris

Organised by Napier City Business Inc and Napier City Council, this year’s attendance was up more than 20% on 2024, cementing Nuit Blanche’s status as Napier’s most popular annual street event, organisers say.

“If I had to describe it in one word, it was magical,” NCBI general manager Pip Thompson said.

Attendance increased by over 20%, with local businesses reporting sales up to 30% higher than last year. Photo / Lachlan Morris

Local businesses reported one of their strongest trading nights on record, with some retailers seeing sales jump up to 30% compared with last year, she said.

Tennyson Gallery owner Lizzie said the night was “positive and joyful”, with hundreds of regular and first-time visitors flowing through the gallery, and plenty of sales.

“We used to say the season kicked off at Labour Weekend, these days, it’s definitely Nuit Blanche that marks the end of winter and the arrival of the good times.”