Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Hawkes Bay Today

On The Up: Napier’s Nuit Blanche festival draws estimated 18,000 visitors to CBD

Rafaella Melo
Reporter·Hawkes Bay Today·
2 mins to read

Artworks projected at St John’s Cathedral during the 2025 Nuit Blanche. Photo / Lachlan Morris

Artworks projected at St John’s Cathedral during the 2025 Nuit Blanche. Photo / Lachlan Morris

Napier’s central city came alive on Saturday night for the fourth and biggest edition yet of Nuit Blanche, organisers estimating 18,000 people filled the CBD after hours.

According to organisers, Napier's Nuit Blanche attracted 18,000 people, featuring live music, art, and entertainment across the CBD. Photo / Lachlan Morris
According to organisers, Napier's Nuit Blanche attracted 18,000 people, featuring live music, art, and entertainment across the CBD. Photo / Lachlan Morris

The city’s annual free, family-friendly street festival celebrating art, light and music featured four live-music stages, 17 local acts, and more

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save