Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Hawkes Bay Today
Updated

On the Up: Karsen Vesty stars on track and in the classroom

Doug Laing
By
Multimedia Journalist·Hawkes Bay Today·
3 mins to read

Former Havelock North High School student Karsen Vesty competing for Boston University at a track meet in the US. Photo / Boston University Athletics

Former Havelock North High School student Karsen Vesty competing for Boston University at a track meet in the US. Photo / Boston University Athletics

Former Havelock North High School pupil Karsen Vesty has been named the top outdoor track and field Scholar-Athlete of the year in the United States Patriots League.

In his third year on a scholarship at Boston University and turning 21 next month, Vesty earned the recognition for his performances on

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Hawkes Bay Today

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Hawkes Bay Today