Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Hawkes Bay Today

Secondary school goldmine: Nine national titles for Hawke’s Bay athletes

Doug Laing
By
2 mins to read
Havelock North High School runner Karsen Vesty and the three gold medals he won at the National Secondary Schools Track and Field Championships in Inglewood over the weekend.

Havelock North High School runner Karsen Vesty and the three gold medals he won at the National Secondary Schools Track and Field Championships in Inglewood over the weekend.

Hawke’s Bay athletes won nine titles at the 2022 National Secondary Schools Track and Field Championships in Inglewood over the weekend.

Leading the charge was 2022 World Junior Championships runner Karsen Vesty, who completed his

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Hawkes Bay Today