Among last year’s first-time entries was Esther Geerlings, who has been surfing for the past 15 years.
To push herself, she set a sports goal and ended up choosing to enter a surf competition.
Soon, she discussed her plan to enter Lady of the Log with a friend at a birthday party.
“She dared me to go in it, so I double-dared her back. So there was no backing out after that,” Geerlings said with a laugh.
She entered the beginners’ category at the competition and was extremely nervous heading into her heats as the crowds gathered to watch the competition.
She hadn’t realised her efforts in the surf would be so visible, with the crowd watching closely from shore.
“I just sucked it up and went in my heat.
“And I never realised that when you came back out of the water, everyone cheers for you, no matter how you did.
“At the time, there were, like, people that I barely even knew, and then those people have actually become friends over the year after the comp, and then when we bump into each other in the surf and we talk about, are you going to go in it again?”
Geerlings said last year’s experience has been a motivator to enter the competition each year.