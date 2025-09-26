Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Hawkes Bay Today

On The Up: Hawke’s Bay surfer set to compete in Lady of the Log despite injury

Jack Riddell
Multimedia journalist·Hawkes Bay Today·
3 mins to read

Spectators watch a competitor surfing at a Lady of the Log contest. Photo / Ellen Mary Taylor

Spectators watch a competitor surfing at a Lady of the Log contest. Photo / Ellen Mary Taylor

Nothing will stop a Hawke’s Bay woman from surfing in the Lady of the Log surfing competition.

Even a chipped fibula.

The Lady of the Log surf competition is back at the Te Awanga Point surf spot on the weekend of October 11 and 12 for its fourth year.

A

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save