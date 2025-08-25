Part of the $800m transport recovery programme across the Hastings district, the new bridge was fully funded by the Government’s National Infrastructure Funding and Financing programme.
Contractors WSP and Fulton Hogan led the design and build, with many subcontractors and workers putting in long days on-site.
In the coming months, a pou tīpuna will be installed near the viewing platform above Vicarage Rd, to acknowledge the ancestry of Ngāti Hinepare, Ngāti Maahu and Ngāi Tāwhao and their deep connection to the whenua.
In the afternoon, a fun day at Puketapu Park was held to celebrate the restoration of the grounds and play equipment that were lost in the cyclone.
Around 70% had minor damage and were repaired within six months. The remaining 30% – totalling 58 kilometres – had major damage, including missing bridges, slips and compromised stopbanks, with repair requiring full trail closures and extensive reconstruction.
“The trails are a cornerstone of our region – they connect communities, support local businesses and showcase the very best of Hawke’s Bay,” Ormsby said.
Due to ongoing stopbank construction near Taradale, there is a short on-road detour in place until mid-2026 from Lennox Park. Trail users will be directed via Omarunui Rd and Waiohiki Rd, reconnecting with the bridge into Taradale.