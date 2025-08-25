Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

On The Up: Hawke’s Bay community gathers to open Moteo-Puketapu Bridge in Puketapu

Hawkes Bay Today
3 mins to read

NZ Herald Morning News Update | Police training under review and newborn baby found dead in Auckland’s Albert Park.

A Hawke’s Bay community hammered by Cyclone Gabrielle has officially had its most important connection restored.

A big crowd was in attendance to open the new Moteo-Puketapu Bridge on Saturday, two and a half years after the old one was swept down the raging Tūtaekurī River.

The Puketapu School

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save