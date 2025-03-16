Obituary: Nigel Marple - one of NZ’s finest photojournalists

Born in Napier, he was one of three children to Isla (nee Lee), who worked as a nurse and Graham, a joiner.

He attended Colenso High School, where he was a talented runner, setting age group records for the 800 metres. He played football for Napier City Rovers and Havelock North Wanderers. He brought his usual competitive nature to any sport he played.

A famed image from photographer Nigel Marple, shot from the roof of the Eden Park No 1 grandstand - All Black captain Richie McCaw exiting after winning the Rugby World Cup in 2011. Photo / Nigel Marple Collection

After discovering an interest in photography, he joined the team at The Camera House retail shop on Hastings St and began his journalism career with the Napier Daily Telegraph in the early 1980s.

He quickly earned a reputation for demanding excellence from himself and the journalists lucky enough to be assigned to a story with him.

He did not lack self-confidence. Another colleague of his recalled how after an interview for an article, Nigel told him not to worry about the story. “All we need from you is a good caption for my photo”.

He left Hawke’s Bay for stints at The Dominion in Wellington, then the New Zealand Herald in Auckland, where he won the Qantas Media Awards best feature photo prize in 1987.

Entering the life of a gang member, with the permission of the subject, in one of four times Nigel Marple, photographer from Napier, had images on the front cover of Time Magazine

He covered the first Fiji coup for them, numerous All Blacks games, WRC rallies in New Zealand and other big news stories before moving to the UK to further his career.

He worked for the Times of London and several major agencies, covering news stories, football, cricket and rugby. A year freelancing in Germany in 1990 had him witnessing the aftermath of the fall of the Berlin Wall before returning to base himself in London.

He photographed the conflicts in Bosnia and Somalia, enduring dangerous and difficult conditions, including coming under fire several times.

One of the greatest All Blacks performance of the 20th century, one of Jonah Lomu’s greatest matches, and one of the great tries, captured by Nigel Marple in the ABs’ 43-6 win over Australia at Athletic Park, Wellington, in 1996. Photo / Nigel Marple Collection.

On multiple occasions, he was called on to record the results of the IRA bombing campaign, the Kings Cross fire and other tragedies in the city.

He returned to New Zealand in 1996 and set up his own photography company and married Sandra (nee Moxham) in 1997.

He was particularly proud of his work in this period covering Team New Zealand in the America’s Cup, the Warriors rugby league team and protests carried out by Greenpeace. He also had four front covers of Time Magazine published.

One of Nigel Marple's favourites, a bus driver feeding the gulls in his own lunch break in 1987. Photo / Nigel Marple Collection

Following his divorce in 2008, he eventually moved back to Napier to be closer to his family. Jack, his beloved Shih Tzu, was also a large part of his life.

He continued freelancing and working in the tourism industry in Hawke’s Bay until recently, when health issues curtailed his ability to work.

He was a driven perfectionist in his work and a loyal and entertaining friend, son and brother. He is survived by his mother Isla, his sister Joanne and myself. Rest in peace, brother.