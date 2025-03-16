Obituary: Nigel Marple - one of NZ’s finest photojournalists

Former Napier Daily Telegraph reporter Greg Marple writes a tribute to his brother Nigel Marple, a former Daily Telegraph photographer, who, as a wartime snapper, confronted tragedy through his lens and became one of the best photojournalists New Zealand has seen.
It is with great sadness that I write that Nigel Graeme Marple, my younger brother, passed away on March 1, aged 62, from complications following a fall.
Nigel was a tremendously talented photographer with many passions, and a colleague recently called him the best photojournalist New Zealand has produced, though few here have heard of him.
The comment was referring to talented Kiwis having to go abroad to make their mark because the industry at home was so limited.
Born in Napier, he was one of three children to Isla (nee Lee), who worked as a nurse and Graham, a joiner.
He attended Colenso High School, where he was a talented runner, setting age group records for the 800 metres. He played football for Napier City Rovers and Havelock North Wanderers. He brought his usual competitive nature to any sport he played.
After discovering an interest in photography, he joined the team at The Camera House retail shop on Hastings St and began his journalism career with the Napier Daily Telegraph in the early 1980s.
He quickly earned a reputation for demanding excellence from himself and the journalists lucky enough to be assigned to a story with him.
He did not lack self-confidence. Another colleague of his recalled how after an interview for an article, Nigel told him not to worry about the story. “All we need from you is a good caption for my photo”.
He covered the first Fiji coup for them, numerous All Blacks games, WRC rallies in New Zealand and other big news stories before moving to the UK to further his career.
He worked for the Timesof London and several major agencies, covering news stories, football, cricket and rugby. A year freelancing in Germany in 1990 had him witnessing the aftermath of the fall of the Berlin Wall before returning to base himself in London.
He photographed the conflicts in Bosnia and Somalia, enduring dangerous and difficult conditions, including coming under fire several times.
On multiple occasions, he was called on to record the results of the IRA bombing campaign, the Kings Cross fire and other tragedies in the city.
He returned to New Zealand in 1996 and set up his own photography company and married Sandra (nee Moxham) in 1997.
He was particularly proud of his work in this period covering Team New Zealand in the America’s Cup, the Warriors rugby league team and protests carried out by Greenpeace. He also had four front covers of Time Magazine published.
Following his divorce in 2008, he eventually moved back to Napier to be closer to his family. Jack, his beloved Shih Tzu, was also a large part of his life.
He continued freelancing and working in the tourism industry in Hawke’s Bay until recently, when health issues curtailed his ability to work.