Obituary: Epicurean's Clyde Potter - a man of music and many vegetables

Clyde Potter in 2020 with some of his leafy winter crops at his Waipatu based Epicurean supplies land. Photo / Warren Buckland

A Hawke's Bay grower and musician who produced a huge variety of vegetables for local chefs using organic principles has died.

Clyde Potter, known for The Chef's Garden at Epicurean Supplies near Hastings, died suddenly at his home aged 71 on January 1.

Born in Auckland in 1950, he attended Lynfield College in Auckland before training at Teacher's College in the city.

His sister Janice Rhodes said he left Auckland soon after to move to Hawke's Bay about 1972 to work at Weleda.

After time at the alternative medicine, beauty and biodynamic product company, he decided he could create his own produce using biodynamic and organic principles for himself.

She said he bought land at Waipatu to start Epicurean Supplies in the 1990s.

"He grew what the restaurants wanted, what the chefs wanted, because they always want innovative menus. He really listened to what they were wanting and grew accordingly."

Epicurean Supplies grew more than 100 different types of crops throughout the year on about 20 hectares.

She said Clyde was not focused on the profitability of the business and was quite proud of his part in introducing veges that New Zealand hadn't seen before at the time, particularly Cavolo Nero, an Italian variety of kale.

"He grew a huge range of things, which probably wasn't the most business-like way to do things; most growers tend to focus on a few items."

Clyde Potter's sister Janice Rhodes with his Innovators Award from the NZ Restaurant Association and lifetime membership certificate from Hawke's Bay Farmers' Market. Photo / Warren Buckland

She describes him as very laid back and casual, with a very alternative way of thinking.

"Clyde was never very practical regarding anything. He was totally classical music oriented and vege garden growing."

She remembers him most for his music and gardening, which she said ran in the family's blood.

"Our mother was a great gardener and our grandmother too. We all had our little gardens growing up. Both our parents were quite interested in biodynamic growing, so that's where Clyde got it from."

She said he was really looking forward to the next stage in his life before his death. Late last year Clyde made the decision to retire and sold his land at Waipatu to the Waipatu Marae.

"He'd bought property at Pōrangahau and he was in the process of moving down there."

Waipatu Marae chairwoman Aria Graham said the lands were ancestral lands of the marae, so they had come forward to share their interest when he put them up for sale.

She said Clyde offered to share his more than 30 years of knowledge as kaitiaki of the whenua with the marae whānau.

"He was just really forthcoming, wanting to share his knowledge and skills with us, all the work he had done on the land in developing the Epicurean gardens and it having organic status."

She said they were all shocked and saddened by Clyde's passing.

"All our aroha goes to Clyde and his whānau and friends. I know he is a really well respected and loved man and we got to see that in our time with Clyde as well."

Hawke's Bay Farmers' Market chairwoman Kaye Pratt said Clyde was an inaugural lifetime member and stallholder of the market and had been integral to its success since its inception.

"The fellow stallholders and of course the customers will miss him. He was so dedicated to his biodynamic principles, he offered our market a unique perspective. He stuck true to his principles and also offered the customers what they needed and wanted."

She said he attended the market every week year in year out nearly without fail until his retirement late last year.