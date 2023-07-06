Ailsa Allen attended many national and international functions as part of the Zonta club of Hawke's Bay.

Ailsa Allen was a quiet woman, but when she spoke, it was “something well worth listening to”, her daughter Debbie Richardson says.

Ailsa was a strong advocate for women’s empowerment and a loyal member of Zonta for 25 years.

Tributes have poured in for Ailsa, age 78, who had a courageous battle with cancer for more than two years and died in May.

Ailsa had a strong connection to the Hawke’s Bay region.

One of five children, Ailsa (nee Phillips) was born and raised in Dannevirke - her father was the local jeweller and watchmaker, trading as R.H Phillips Jewellers.

The family farm, based at Te Rehunga, is now run by her brother and nephew.

Ailsa’s schooling started at Dannevirke South School, and she attended Dannevirke High School.

She went on to further her education, starting at Victoria University and completing her study at Massey University, with a Bachelor of Arts, before the age of 20.

Her passion for education and learning had been ignited.

Ailsa first taught at Tararua College in Pahiatua before leaving to start a family with husband Bruce, whom she met when she was in her early teens. The couple were together 65 years.

While starting their family, the couple managed a farm in Tinui, near Castlepoint.

Ailsa continued her love of learning, being heavily involved in the local playcentre before the couple bought their own property at Ngapaeruru, out of Dannevirke.

They farmed there for about 13 years and Richardson recalled during this time her mother started a business with three other ladies, a local haberdashery store called Treadle Talk.

Returning to her passion of teaching, Ailsa taught at Dannevirke High School for a time.

When they decided to move on from the farm, they bought a property in Pakowhai to crop and build an orchard.

Ailsa began teaching at William Colenso College in Napier and had a huge impact on the school, students and teachers alike.

She was deputy principal for many years and acting principal for a time.

“I know Mum had past students that she had taught over the years contact her to tell her how she had inspired them in their life and learning,” Richardson said.

During this time, Ailsa quietly advocated for what she believed in and did what she could to act and contribute positively to her chosen causes.

She believed in equity for everyone but advocated strongly for women.

She was introduced to Zonta NZ, a leading global organisation of professionals, empowering women worldwide through service and advocacy, by a close friend and started a commitment to the club of 25 years.

Ailsa became an area director in this organisation and travelled around the country and overseas to attend and sometimes speak at functions.

She worked with other women to fundraise and advocate for various women’s issues.

She was also a member of the NZ National Council of Women, an umbrella organisation working towards true gender equity in New Zealand, for many years.

Once retired, Ailsa joined the teen parent unit to keep teaching and encouraging young teen mums and thoroughly enjoyed working in this team and with the young women.

She valued what the girls were trying to achieve while pregnant or caring for a child and was very proud of them.

In January 2021, Ailsa was diagnosed with ovarian cancer and as with everything in life, she had strength to battle this with a quiet determination whilst still being a wife, mother, and much-needed grandmother.

She continued to teach and contribute to Zonta.

Her wish was to pass at her beloved home in Pakowhai, where her passion for gardening, especially her roses were in full bloom.

Cyclone Gabrielle destroyed this wish, flooding their home by five metres on February 14.

Ailsa and husband Bruce escaped that morning as the floods began rushing into the lower level of the house.

It would be five days before family could get to the house to see the devastation.

Richardson said the main concern at that time was for the animals.

Sheep trapped on the roof of Ailsa and Bruce's home. Photo / File

Some sheep had been lost but incredibly three survived and were stranded on the second-storey roof.

The sheep were eventually rescued and are now at a relative’s farm in Norsewood.

One of the family cats was also rescued and is now happy with a grand-daughter in Wellington.

Richardson said a decision was made early on that the couple wouldn’t go back to the house or build there again.

The house has been declared category three and the family still needs to discuss what to do about the property.

For now, the family are grieving, and every little step is a challenge, Richardson said.

She said incredible help had come from family and friends as well as Ailsa’s fellow Zontians, including the Manawatū and South Auckland clubs.

“It’s very humbling to realise that so many people want to help, however they can.”