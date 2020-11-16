Number sitting online NCEA exams in Hawke's Bay almost doubled since 2019

There are about 5200 students in Hawke's Bay taking part in NCEA exams this year. Photo / File

The number of Hawke's Bay students entered into digital NCEA exams has almost doubled since 2019.

NCEA and New Zealand Scholarship exams have started this week with about 5200 students in the region preparing to sit them.

This year there are also 1018 students from 12 schools across the Bay who are entered to sit their exams online. There are 28 secondary schools in Hawke's Bay.

This is an increase on 2019 when 535 students in the region were entered for digital exams.

Online exams are being offered in 21 subjects across NCEA levels 1, 2 and 3 and there are 35,000 students entered nationwide. In 2019 digital exams were offered in 14 subjects.

NZQA DCE digital assessment transformation Andrea Gray said there are several factors why the number of students entered to sit NCEA online has increased.

The increase in the number of exams available with 58 in 2020 up from 35 last year was one factor.

"The accelerated uptake of digital teaching and learning as a result of Covid-19 may also be a factor.

"Finally, student satisfaction with doing their exams online has been consistently high, and that is likely to have led to more entries in schools which participated in previous years."

One of the schools offering online exams this year is Hastings Girls' High School.

Deputy Principal Christian Pera, who is responsible for NCEA at the school, said there will be 29 students doing online exams for business studies and 99 for health at the school. All other subjects are traditional exams.

He said there are "slightly more" students doing online exams this year but as they are still at the start of the online exam journey, "many more" are expected next year.

Considering Covid-19 and lockdowns Pera said students and staff are feeling "pretty good" about exams.

"A lot of work has gone into preparing the girls and catching up where necessary.

"We have not had ordinary study leave this year, instead we have kept seniors at school until they have met clear criteria - this approach appears to be paying dividends."

It is optional for schools to offer NCEA exams online.

There are also 337 students in Hawke's Bay who are entered into New Zealand Scholarship exams.

For students sitting exams online, it's important they go to NZQA's website and create their student login before their first digital exam.

There are health and safety measures such as physical distancing in place for exams.