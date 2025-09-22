“It’s quite surprising just how many people that I come across that still haven’t actually made it to it.”
Murphy said four stages set up around Napier CBD would accommodate 17 acts.
“Only one of those is from out of town, and that happens to be Peter Urlich, who just loves coming here,” Murphy said.
Local artists playing include Naked Gun, Urban Dukes, Liberty, Ella Pollett and DJ Soph.
The festival will also feature food trucks, eight roving street entertainers, a silent disco in the Gatsby Room at the Masonic, art projected on to St John’s Cathedral, a laser show on Herschell St, open galleries and art studios offering hands-on experiences.
There will also be competitors from the World Buskers Competition performing, bringing some international flair.
Murphy called the festival a “true city effort”.
“The scale of Nuit Blanche 2025 shows what’s possible when Napier City Council and Napier City Business Inc collaborate with a shared vision for our city.”
Napier City Business Inc general manager Pip Thompson says Nuit Blanche has become a cornerstone event.
“It’s not just a celebration of art, music, and creativity; it’s a real boost for local businesses at a time of year when it’s needed most,” she said.