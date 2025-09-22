St John's Cathedral in Napier lit up with art during Nuit Blanche 2024. Photo / Kirsten Simcox

Nuit Blanche 2025 to transform Napier CBD with biggest street festival yet

Summer in Napier has got an opening party.

Nuit Blanche – Art After Dark is back in the Art Deco city on Saturday, October 4, from 6pm to 10pm.

The free family-friendly street festival, centred on Tennyson St and Hastings St in the city’s Arts Quarter, creates a celebration of art, culture, food, and performance across the CBD.

Since its beginning in 2017, the free event has grown into an early summer highlight for Hawke’s Bay, with 15,000 flooding Napier’s streets in 2024.

In response, organisers have expanded the festival’s footprint for 2025, opening more space for new experiences and the broadest mix of entertainment yet.