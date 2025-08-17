Advertisement
NPC: Magpies set up big home NPC match with Canterbury

Doug Laing
By
Multimedia Journalist·Hawkes Bay Today·
4 mins to read

Hawke's Bay players celebrate a try in their win over North Harbour in Napier on Saturday. Photo / Kerry Marshall, Photosport

One of the biggest NPC matches of the season is in the offing at McLean Park after the Hawke’s Bay Magpies claimed their third win in three games in the 2025 competition.

The 36-22 win over North Harbour at McLean Park, Napier, on Saturday night pitched the Magpies into a

