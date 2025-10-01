Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Hawkes Bay Today

NPC: Hawke’s Bay Magpies putting it all on the line in Manawatū clash

Hawkes Bay Today
2 mins to read

Pouri Rakete-Stones will make a return from injury for his 93rd appearance for the Magpies this Saturday.

Pouri Rakete-Stones will make a return from injury for his 93rd appearance for the Magpies this Saturday.

The Hawke’s Bay Magpies are expected to field their top possible line-up for Saturday’s last NPC regular-season derby against perennial rivals and neighbours Manawatū in Palmerston North on Saturday.

Notable in the team named on Wednesday are the return from injury of props Pouri Rakete-Stones, set for his 93rd appearance

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save