However, they will then have to rely on Taranaki or Bay of Plenty being beaten in their away games against Canterbury and Wellington respectively.
They are going for a 10th win in a row against Manawatū since the Turbos beat the Bay in 2014.
The Magpies are $1.25 favourites at the TAB.
The Hawke’s Bay Magpies team to play Manawatū Turbos at CET Arena, Palmerston North on Saturday, starting at 7.10pm:
Pouri Rakete-Stones, Kianu Kereru-Symes, Joe Apikotoa; Geoff Cridge, Tom Parsons (captain); Miracle Fai’ilagi, Sam Smith; Devan Flanders; Folau Fakatava, Lincoln McClutchie; Neria Fomai, Le Roux Malan, Anaru Paenga-Morgan, Jonah Lowe, Zarn Sullivan. Reserves: Jacob Devery, Hadlee Hay-Horton, Manahi Goulton, Isaia Walker-Leawere, Frank Lochore; Ereatara Enari, Nick Grigg, Andrew Tauatevalu.