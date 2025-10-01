Pouri Rakete-Stones will make a return from injury for his 93rd appearance for the Magpies this Saturday.

NPC: Hawke’s Bay Magpies putting it all on the line in Manawatū clash

The Hawke’s Bay Magpies are expected to field their top possible line-up for Saturday’s last NPC regular-season derby against perennial rivals and neighbours Manawatū in Palmerston North on Saturday.

Notable in the team named on Wednesday are the return from injury of props Pouri Rakete-Stones, set for his 93rd appearance for the Magpies, and Joe Apikotoa.

The starting backline is the same as that in last Thursday’s 45-28 win over Auckland in Napier, including the halves pairing of Folau Fakatava and Lincoln McClutchie for the fourth match in a row.

Among the heavier lifters, in a season which has had injury issues in the front row, are three who have started in all nine games to date, fullback Zarn Sullivan, wing Jonah Lowe, who will be making his 83rd appearance for the Magpies, and No 8 Devan Flanders.

The Magpies are safely through to the quarter-finals but must win to have any chance of a top-four home playoffs place.