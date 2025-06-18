Toala has appeared in 52 matches for the Magpies, and 44 in Super Rugby, starting with four for the Hurricanes before joining Moana Pasifika, the Auckland-based expansion franchise.
He has 12 caps for Samoa, including four at the 2023 Rugby World Cup.
A New Zealand Secondary Schools representative in two games against Australian Schools in 2017, Toala made his Magpies debut against Canterbury in Christchurch in 2018, when the Bay were beaten 49-24.
A member of the New Zealand Under-20 side who competed in the 2019 Oceania Rugby Under-20 Championship, he made his senior international debut for Samoa against Australia A in their first game of the 2022 Pacific Nations Cup.
Toala played club rugby for Hastings Rugby and Sports.
Another not available for the NPC this season is Tongan international Josh Kaifa, from Auckland.
The 32-year-old loose forward is retiring with 60 games behind him for the Magpies since 2018.
The Magpies have pre-season matches against Manawatū, at McLean Park, Napier on July 18, and Waikato, in Taupō on July 25, before opening their 2025 NPC campaign with a Sunday afternoon home game on August 3 against Counties Manukau.
Doug Laing is a senior reporter based in Napier with Hawke’s Bay Today and has 52 years of journalism experience, 42 of them in Hawke’s Bay, in news gathering, including breaking news, sports, local events, issues and personalities.