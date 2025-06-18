Danny Toala is off to France. Photo / Photosport

Hawke’s Bay Magpies utility back and Samoan international Danny Toala is off to try his fortunes in France.

Born in Hastings, of Samoan heritage, he was one of several players to graduate from the 2017 national schools First XV champions, Hastings Boys’ High School, to the Magpies and Super Rugby in recent years.

He has signed with French Pro Div 2 club Oyonnax.

Already circulating on social media, the departure was confirmed by the Hawke’s Bay Magpies on Tuesday.

It had been foreshadowed when Super Rugby Pacific franchise Moana Pasifika named him among 15 players being released.