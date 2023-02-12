‘Not a system to ignore’: Hawke’s Bay braces for Cyclone Gabrielle, rain warnings updated

The team at Bay Skate in Napier preparing for the wild weather with sandbags near the doors. Photo / Paul Taylor

The Hawke’s Bay community is doing everything from laying sandbags to postponing events ahead of Cyclone Gabrielle lashing the region on Monday and Tuesday, with residents warned this is “not a system to ignore”.

As at Sunday early afternoon, a heavy rain warning was put in place for Hawke’s Bay from 10am on Monday until 10am on Tuesday, while a strong wind warning was in place from 5pm on Monday until noon on Tuesday.

“Heavy rain may cause streams and rivers to rise rapidly. Surface flooding and slips are also possible and driving conditions may be hazardous,” the warning read.

“Strong wind gusts could damage trees, powerlines and unsecured structures. Driving may be hazardous, especially for high-sided vehicles and motorcycles.”

The cyclone will also bring large swells to the area and boaties have been busy securing their vessels over the weekend.

Napier Sailing Club Executive Manager Justin Dwyer makes sure mooring lines are secure. Photo / Paul Taylor

Cyclone Gabrielle passed Norfolk Island on Sunday morning and was tracking southeast toward the top of New Zealand.

A heavy rain warning was in place in Northland starting from noon on Sunday as the cyclone neared the country.

“Based on the position and intensity of Gabrielle, this system poses a very high risk of extreme, impactful, and unprecedented weather over many regions of the North Island from Sunday to Tuesday,” A MetService warning stated.

MetService also posted on its Facebook page that “this is not a system to ignore”.

In Hawke’s Bay, up to 350mm of rain is expected in the ranges and up to 150mm of rain is expected to fall elsewhere in the region during the 24-hour period from Monday 10am.

“A further period of heavy rain is possible Tuesday evening and overnight,” the warning for Hawke’s Bay stated.

Meanwhile, Air NZ would not comment about its specific flights in and out of Hawke’s Bay, but all flights to Auckland from Napier on Sunday afternoon have been cancelled.

The airline announced earlier in the weekend that all flights to Kerikeri and Whangarei between midday Sunday and Tuesday morning had been cancelled and “more cancellations are likely”.

The calm before the storm at Haumoana on Sunday. Photo / Paul Taylor

Bay Skate in Napier manager Kyle Hamilton said they would be putting out sandbags in front of their doors, facing the ocean, on Sunday night as a precaution.

“Ever since the last major flood [in November 2020] we have made sure we have all the measures in place,” he said.

“After that flood, we got ourselves a stash of sandbags, that way whenever we have [weather like this coming] it is like running a fire drill and we just put our sandbags outside our doors.”

Residents have been stocking up on essentials ahead of the storm and those close to the waterfront have even been moving driftwood and anything that could cause damage.

Iona College postponed its Year 7/8 camp ahead of the cyclone.

Principal Helen Armstrong said they wanted the camp to be a “fabulous experience for the students”.

”With the unknown threat of the cyclone, we needed to give families advanced notice and so the obvious decision was to postpone. Health and safety of students and staff has to be of paramount importance,” Armstrong said.

Napier Sailing Club executive manager Justin Dwyer said it was “absolutely” all hands-on deck, with members actively securing mooring lines and doing their best to make boats safe and stable.

“The average boat would be four or five tonnes, so four or five tonnes smashing into other boats or pole moorings is just detrimental,” he said.

Forecast winds would pose big challenges for sailboats, so members were trying to take down as much “drag” as possible.

“When a mast catches the wind, it leans the boat over,” he said. “If we’re expecting what is forecast, we’ll see some boats sideways.”

