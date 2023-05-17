Lynn Kirkland taught at Norsewood School 50 years ago. Photo / Leanne Warr

Lynn Kirkland normally spends her days on her Ashhurst Herb Farm either creating herbal products or writing books, but her passion has always been in education.

Using her knowledge of herbs was a good way to connect with children and educate them on the “magic of herbs”.

Lynn Kirkland talks to students at Norsewood School about her journey through teaching and the Herb Farm. Photo / Leanne Warr

But it was her experience as a teacher that brought her back to Norsewood to give a talk to the students.

Kirkland talked to the children about her journey, telling them that it had been about 50 years since she’d taught there.

Born in England, her family emigrated to New Zealand when she was seven, sailing on the ship Captain Cook, a journey which took five weeks.

They moved to Palmerston North, where Kirkland attended school before enrolling at teachers’ college.

She was 18 when she moved to Norsewood to begin teaching at the school, boarding with a family almost across the road from the school.

It was something of a culture shock for the very green teacher, who had grown up in the city and found herself in the small township.

“I’ve got a soft spot for Norsewood,” she said. “It’s a great place to live.”

Teaching in those days was very different from teaching today, where she had to come up with creative ways of learning for her pupils.

After three years at the school, Kirkland decided to head off on her OE, travelling to Italy.

She later married and didn’t go back to teaching until after she had children, returning only as a relieving teacher.

It was a problem with her son’s health that prompted her to begin studying herbal remedies, and she started the Herb Farm in 1993.

Kirkland will not be the only former staff member taking a trip down memory lane as the school prepares to celebrate its 150th anniversary later this year.

According to the history, the school was first opened in July 1873 with a roll of 45.

Norsewood School in the 1880s.

The building remained until a fire in March 1888, and until August that year, the pupils had to attend class in the Crown Hotel.

The school has been remodelled a few times since then, and by 2004, it was merged with Matamau, Awariki and Ormondville Schools.

It was renamed Norsewood and Districts School in 2006.

The school will be holding a celebration on October 22 and is inviting past pupils and staff to come along for their own trip down memory lane.