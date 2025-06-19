Carved by tohunga whakairo and owned by their respective marae within the district of Hastings, 18 of the pou were first unveiled in 2013.

Since then, they have stood as cultural markers of identity, whakapapa and unity in the heart of Hastings city. A 19th pou was gifted by the Queen of Rarotonga, Pā Ariki, in 2017 and represents the strong connection between Ngāti Kahungunu and the Takitumu region of Rarotonga.

In February of this year, each pou was taken back to its marae to undergo inspection and any necessary maintenance.

This is the first full collective check and restoration since their installation. One pou remains offsite for additional work.

Hastings Mayor Sandra Hazlehurst said the council was proud to support the rededication and acknowledged the ongoing guardianship of the pou by mana whenua.

“We are privileged to have them returned to the heart of our city,” she said.

The pou are complemented by new landscaping and maintenance of Civic Square, including the replacement of the 50-year-old pavers, which had become a safety risk.

The project cost just under $1 million.

Artist collective Iwi Toi Kahungunu developed the tile design, which reflects “unity in Hastings’ diversity” and includes a special pattern that pays tribute to the World War I and WWII memorials in the square.

The pou were to be rededicated at a dawn ceremony on Friday morning .

LDR is local body journalism co-funded by RNZ and NZ On Air.