Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Hawkes Bay Today

Hastings Civic Square revamp to cost close to $1m

Linda Hall
By
LDR reporter - Hawke's Bay·Hawkes Bay Today·
3 mins to read

An artist’s image of the planned revamp of Civic Square in Hastings. Photo / Supplied

An artist’s image of the planned revamp of Civic Square in Hastings. Photo / Supplied

A revamp of the Hastings Civic Square will cost ratepayers just under $1 million.

The refurbishment includes laying new pavers developed by tribal artists, which depict the diversity of Hastings and pays tribute to the two war memorials.

Ngā Pou o Heretaunga, which stand on the Civic Square lawn, will also return to their respective marae and carvers for repairs and inspection while the work is being done.

Installed in 2012, Ngā Pou o Heretaunga is a unique collection of 18 pou facing their respective marae Heretaunga. One pou from the Cook Islands was also installed in 2015, representing the strong connections between Ngāti Kahungunu and the Takitumu nation.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

The $1m of work was intended to be part of a much larger Civic Square revamp, however, Hastings District Council says the impact of Cyclone Gabrielle on the council’s finances, has seen it limited to required maintenance only.

Hastings District Council spaces manager Rachel Stuart said the cost for the paving maintenance work will be $645,000.

“It is made up of concrete and paving at $475,000, plus demolition, earthworks, stormwater, electrical, furniture and landscaping.

“The development of the pou area has a budget of $300,000, mostly for paving and concreting work, [$90,000] and electrical [$90,000] along with earthworks, stormwater and landscaping.”

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Supporting funds for the renewal of the pou at $2000 each brings the total cost to $981,000.

Stuart said the original paving was increasingly a safety risk, with raised and cracked pavers posing a trip hazard.

The design of the pavers had been developed by tribal artists collective Iwi Toi Kahungunu, advised by Hira Huata who worked on the initial Ngā Pou o Heretaunga project.

She said the budgets were set and approved through the long-term plan.

Council principal relationships advisor Charles Ropitini said the pou maintenance sits with marae, each of which owns one of the pou.

“Council, through the Marae Development Fund, is supporting the renewal at $2000 per marae,” Ropitini said.

“This is considered a modest contribution towards the cost, which is anticipated to be in the vicinity of $8000 to $12,000 per pou, depending on the amount of work required, which will differ between pou.

“The work on the pou is directed by the marae committees and other than providing this financial contribution and supporting the logistical movement of the pou the council does not have involvement in their renewal,” he said.

Project manager kaumātua Ngahiwi Tomoana said that while individual pou have been removed and inspected over the years, this would be the first time the entire collection has been away.

The work is expected to take 10 weeks and be ready for Matariki on June 20.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

LDR is local body journalism co-funded by RNZ and NZ On Air.

Save

Latest from Hawkes Bay Today

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Hawkes Bay Today