Hastings Civic Square revamp to cost close to $1m

The $1m of work was intended to be part of a much larger Civic Square revamp, however, Hastings District Council says the impact of Cyclone Gabrielle on the council’s finances, has seen it limited to required maintenance only.

Hastings District Council spaces manager Rachel Stuart said the cost for the paving maintenance work will be $645,000.

“It is made up of concrete and paving at $475,000, plus demolition, earthworks, stormwater, electrical, furniture and landscaping.

“The development of the pou area has a budget of $300,000, mostly for paving and concreting work, [$90,000] and electrical [$90,000] along with earthworks, stormwater and landscaping.”

Supporting funds for the renewal of the pou at $2000 each brings the total cost to $981,000.

Stuart said the original paving was increasingly a safety risk, with raised and cracked pavers posing a trip hazard.

The design of the pavers had been developed by tribal artists collective Iwi Toi Kahungunu, advised by Hira Huata who worked on the initial Ngā Pou o Heretaunga project.

She said the budgets were set and approved through the long-term plan.

Council principal relationships advisor Charles Ropitini said the pou maintenance sits with marae, each of which owns one of the pou.

“Council, through the Marae Development Fund, is supporting the renewal at $2000 per marae,” Ropitini said.

“This is considered a modest contribution towards the cost, which is anticipated to be in the vicinity of $8000 to $12,000 per pou, depending on the amount of work required, which will differ between pou.

“The work on the pou is directed by the marae committees and other than providing this financial contribution and supporting the logistical movement of the pou the council does not have involvement in their renewal,” he said.

Project manager kaumātua Ngahiwi Tomoana said that while individual pou have been removed and inspected over the years, this would be the first time the entire collection has been away.

The work is expected to take 10 weeks and be ready for Matariki on June 20.

