News reporter Sean Hogan ghosted live on Napier's Bluff Hill

A man on Bluff Hill giving reporter Sean Hogan "bunny ears" while crossing live to the 1 News studio. Photo / Screenshot

Napier Port workers evacuated amid Hawke's Bay's tsunami warnings were seen passing the time by ghosting 1 News reporter Sean Hogan on Bluff Hill at midday on Friday.

While Hogan was live on air giving a tsunami update for the region workers in high-vis could be seen waving at the camera, popping up behind the reporter and even giving him the "bunny ears".

1 News reporter Sean Hogan being ghosted whilst reporting live on Bluff Hill, Napier. Photo / Screenshot

Napier Port spokeswoman said they evacuated all their staff from the premises, which is in the red tsunami evacuation zone about 10.30am.

The workers had been waiting on Bluff Hill for just over an hour before they found a way to amuse themselves and make cameo appearances on national TV.