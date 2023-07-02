Voyager 2023 media awards

Election 2023: New Zealand First puts forward new candidate for Napier seat

Mitchell Hageman
By
3 mins to read
New Napier electorate candidate Laurie Turnbull (right) with New Zealand First leader Winston Peters at a public meeting in Napier on Sunday. Photo / Paul Taylor

New Zealand First has thrown its hat in the ring during the race for the hotly-contested Napier electorate seat, with new candidate Laurie Turnbull joining party leader Winston Peters at a public meeting on Sunday.

