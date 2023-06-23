Recovering from the ravages of Cyclone Gabrielle looms as the big election issue. Photo / Paul Taylor.

Today marks the start of our dedicated 2023 general election coverage.

We took the two main candidates from Hawke’s Bay’s Napier and Tukituki electorates and asked them two simple questions: Why should people vote for you? And, what do you see as the big election issues?

Here’s what they said.

Tukituki

Few races in the country are more intriguing than this.

In Labour Party incumbent Anna Lorck and the main challenger, National’s Catherine Wedd, we have two former colleagues, both experts in public relations and each highly-motivated to beat the other.

As Tukituki goes, so might New Zealand, as the red team and the blue team battle to form the next government.

As the sitting MP, Lorck gets to go first.

Anna Lorck backs her track record of advocacy for the people of Tukituki. Photo / NZME

1 - Voting for me ensures a return of a hard-working local MP, who people know is totally committed to the job and genuinely cares about people and making life better for those who live and work here.

This is a time when people need certainty and ongoing support. It takes experience, action and strong working relationships across the region and in government to get things done.

Like I have for better housing, more operating theatre capacity and record RSE workers for growers, I’ll keep doing more on important issues like our new regional hospital and rebuilding after Gabrielle.

2 - Constituents’ main concerns are the cost of living and building resilience and rebuilding lives, houses and employment after Gabrielle.

Labour will continue to support and represent those who are finding the cost of living tough - despite working hard and trying to get ahead - rather than the wealthy who want to pay less tax and drive down wages.

Wedd goes next.

National Party candidate Catherine Wedd launched her campaign for Tukituki last week. Photo / Paul Taylor

1 - As a 43-year-old mother of four children and a former marketing executive for a large Hawke’s Bay exporter, a board member for New Zealand Apples & Pears, and former TVNZ reporter, I believe I have the practical, commercial and community experience required to be a strong, effective MP for Tukituki.

2 - The main issues are definitely the rising cost of living and rising crime. Cyclone recovery will also be a big election issue.

Labour has shown a lack of leadership and delivery at a time when Hawke’s Bay has needed it more than ever before.

The cyclone recovery package has ignored our horticulture sector and created more questions and uncertainty with the Government’s categorisation scheme.

Napier

This is a race between two rookies.

The decision of incumbent Stuart Nash not to seek re-election sees Mark Hutchinson inherit the Labour nomination.

Up against him is the National Party’s Katie Nimon.

Let’s start with Hutchinson.

Mark Hutchinson backs being born and bred in Napier to help him hold the seat for Labour. Photo / Paul Taylor

1 - As Napier recovers from the impacts of Cyclone Gabrielle, I believe we need strong and experienced leadership.

That means someone who understands the challenges of running a business from here, with the track record to get things done for this electorate.

Napier is my home. This is where I grew up, where I’ve chosen to raise my three kids and where I’ve built a successful business from scratch.

2 - The number one issue for this electorate is ensuring we have a successful, locally-led, Government-supported recovery from the impacts of Cyclone Gabrielle.

At my street-corner meetings, the issues that come up are the cost of living, improving our access to health and mental health services, and community safety.

Another priority for me is working with businesses, iwi, local government and communities on opportunities to boost Napier’s economic development.

Now Nimon.

National Party candidate for Napier Katie Nimon wants people to feel safe in their communities. Photo / NZME

1 - I am seeking your support so I can be a strong and approachable advocate for you and this electorate.

My husband and I live in Marewa and wake up most mornings to another car broken into, burnt rubber on the road or stories of ram raids and burglaries. We want our neighbourhood and our region to be a safe place to raise a family.

I have stood up for Napier on issues that matter, whether it’s pushing for a new road between Napier and Tutira, fighting for fair and timely support for residents and businesses after Cyclone Gabrielle or advocating for our crime-hit businesses.

2 - A National Government will get our country back on track by fixing the economy to reduce the cost of living.

To fix the economy, we’ll stop wasteful government spending, give you tax relief and deliver the skills, infrastructure and innovation New Zealand needs to thrive.

Gang membership has increased by almost 70 per cent under Labour and people in Napier don’t feel safe. National will restore law and order by cracking down on young offenders with bootcamps and back police with new tools to tackle gangs.

* Some responses have been abbreviated for length.

* Next week we’ll focus on our Ikaroa-Rāwhiti and Wairarapa electorates.