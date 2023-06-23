Voyager 2023 media awards

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Hawkes Bay Today

Napier and Tukituki 2023: Who to vote for and why?

Hamish Bidwell
By
4 mins to read
Recovering from the ravages of Cyclone Gabrielle looms as the big election issue. Photo / Paul Taylor.

Recovering from the ravages of Cyclone Gabrielle looms as the big election issue. Photo / Paul Taylor.

Today marks the start of our dedicated 2023 general election coverage.

We took the two main candidates from Hawke’s Bay’s Napier and Tukituki electorates and asked them two simple questions: Why should people vote for

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Hawkes Bay Today