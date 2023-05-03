Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Hawkes Bay Today

New site for a Hawke’s Bay Regional Hospital on the table

Hamish Bidwell
By
3 mins to read
Momentum appears to be building for a new hospital in Hawke's Bay. Photo / NZME

Momentum appears to be building for a new hospital in Hawke's Bay. Photo / NZME

A greenfield option for a new Hawke’s Bay Regional Hospital is on the table.

A recent letter from Hawke’s Bay’s mayors to the Minister of Health, which has been seen by Hawke’s Bay Today, says

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Hawkes Bay Today