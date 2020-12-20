New Year's Eve in Napier: What to expect at Sound Shell concert

Local band Naked Gun in action at a previous concert at the Napier Soundshell. Photo / Supplied

A range of local acts are ready to rock Hawke's Bay into the New Year at Napier's Sound Shell.

The annual New Year's Eve party is happening once again with a wide range of music and performances.

Attendees are being told to expect all the classics when local band Naked Gun take the stage.

They'll be joined by singer Margot Pierard and multi-instrumentalist Anton Wuts, allowing them to take old favourites such as Hello Sailor's Gutter Black to new heights.

Having worked with them both previously, Ursula Williams, Matt Baker, Jason Alexander and Chris (Pins) Taunt are really looking forward to sharing the experience with what is expected to be a crowd of thousands.

"We've played for a lot of people over the years, and the feedback we always get is that we perform such a wide range of music," Alexander said.

"That's what we want to do for New Year's – a bit of Kiwiana, some classics, and get people up dancing and singing along with us."

Other entertainment includes The Tramps, Izzy Lorch and Rezpect Dance Crew.

There will be two fireworks displays: a family display at 9.45pm and a second at midnight and shortly after Napier Mayor Kirsten Wise rings the Veronica Bell as the countdown to the new year begins.

The event starts at 7pm and is presented by Napier City Council, Smokefree and Littlestone Entertainment.

Beth Elstone of Littlestone Entertainment said financial support has been received from the Domestic Events fund.

"It's a chance to say goodbye to 2020 and see in the 2021 year in style, with our local community. We have secured all local suppliers and talent for this year, one way to give back and invest in our local creative and event industries."