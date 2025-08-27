Advertisement
New retirement village for Greenmeadows, Napier with Metlifecare project planned

Doug Laing
By
Multimedia Journalist·Hawkes Bay Today·
4 mins to read

An aerial view of the Mana Ahuriri block at Wharerangi Rd, Greenmeadows, with almost a third bought by Metlifecare for a retirement village partnership. Photo / Supplied

Metlifecare has bought about a third of a Napier block owned by Treaty settlement entity Mana Ahuriri for a village of about 150 villas in Greenmeadows.

The purchase of the 6-hectare site at the Park Island end of 42 Wharerangi Rd (between Westminster Ave and Taipo Stream) is the

