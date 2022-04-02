Voyager 2021 media awards
Hawkes Bay TodayUpdated

New ratepayers group keen to open channel with Tararua council

3 minutes to read
Susan Lyford, John Schrader and Craig Ellmers facilitated the meeting of the Dannevirke Ratepayers and Residents' Association to officially form the committee. Photo / Leanne Warr

Hawkes Bay Today
By Leanne Warr

Rates, dirty water and Dannevirke's leaky dam are top of mind for a newly formed council watchdog.

Water issues were the main topics of discussion at a public meeting of the Dannevirke Ratepayers and Residents'

