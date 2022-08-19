New 2023 Havelock North High School principal Joel Wilton with a group of senior students. Photo / Supplied

Havelock North High School deputy principal Joel Wilton will take on the principal's role from the start of 2023.

Wilton said over the past 16 years he has developed a solid connection to the school and the Havelock North community as a deputy principal, teacher and parent.

"It is an honour to take on the position as the fourth principal of Havelock North High School.

"I appreciate the important role our school plays working alongside whānau to develop the aspirations of the young people in our area."

Ensuring that every student, parent and staff member feels part of the school community is important to Wilton as a leader.

"Our school has a strong reputation for excellence in the classroom, on the sports field and on stage and that's a reputation I look forward to upholding for many years to come," Wilton said.

He said he is a "staunch ambassador" of co-educational schooling and makes no bones about the fact that, in his opinion, it is the only model of schooling that truly prepares students for the world that awaits them beyond the school gates.

Over his career, he said some of his most memorable education moments have come from watching students stretch themselves outside their comfort zones.

"Whether clinging to the Kaweka Ranges on a tramping expedition, scoring a goal or performing onstage during a school production."

Wilton said these experiences bring colour to a young person's experiences at school.

"I look forward to supporting students to broaden their horizons academically and through participation in our school's vast extra curricular life. Equally, I am of the view that teachers and school leaders need to role model a love of learning and a willingness to take on new challenges."

Wilton said he was "excited to have been given the opportunity to take on his next challenge at such a wonderful school."