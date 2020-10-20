New look, new staff, and busy as usual for the team at Managh Electrical

The team at Managh Electrical.

Advertorial

When asking any tradie right now "Have you got plenty of work on", the answer is typically "Heaps!"

And this has been the same for Managh Electrical. With the booming housing market and low interest rates, the building and renovation market has continued to grow considerably in the Tararua District. Joel from Managh Electrical said, "Before the Covid lockdown we were busy, and now post-lockdown we are even busier!".

"To be honest, we were worried about the effects of a financial crisis on our industry, however, it seems to have had the opposite effect. We are busier than ever."

Managh Electrical, who have electricians servicing the Tararua District, has seen an increase in workload. So much so, that they are having to take on more staff.

They have employed Zoe Crawford as a refrigeration engineer. Zoe is a very experienced refrigeration engineer and will take care of all of your heat pump and refrigeration jobs. You will also find Zoe in the office booking the work in.

Joseph Narayan is the latest addition to the team. Joseph is in his final year of his electrical apprenticeship and will be set to qualify with Managh Electrical in the near future.

Also new, is their new branding design. You may have noticed the new branding on the vans as they drive past. The new bold design has been well received by the locals with some calling it "fresh and modern". Joel said he hopes it shows that "Managh Electrical moves with the times and that even though we are an old company, we can stay current".

Keep an eye out for some even bigger changes with Managh Electrical, as there is a lot of changes in the pipeline.