Rex Jones (left) has returned from surgery in the Philippines with a new lease of life. Photo / Warren Buckland

Hawke’s Bay chauffer Rex Jones, 73, said he returned from the Philippines last week feeling like a new man.

A slight spring in his step and smile on his face, the dodgy hip that prevented him from doing the job he loves was slowly on the mend thanks to readily available surgery overseas.

He wouldn’t have had even his first physio assessment in New Zealand if he had gone through the public system.

“I got a text last Thursday reminding me of the appointment for the physio assessment the following week.”

Te Whatu Ora Hawke’s Bay told Hawke’s Bay Today before Jones left in July that referrals by a GP or specialist within the public system for a First Specialist Assessment (FSA) were not a commitment to surgery.

“Referrals are first triaged based on urgency by a prioritising clinician, with Clinical Priority Access Codes (CPAC) scores contributing to the assessment system.”

The health organisation said at the time there were 86 people on the waiting list for a first assessment regarding hip treatment in Hawke’s Bay. The average wait time for these people was 66 days.

As of October 2, provisional figures from Te Whatu Ora Hawke’s Bay showed there were 77 people on the waiting list for an FSA for hip treatment in Hawke’s Bay. The average wait time for these people was 83 days.

“I counted back. It was 197 days from referral to my first scheduled appointment on October 5,” Jones said.

“I’ve been to the Philippines, been operated on, and I’m back before I could even get an assessment.”

Despite the uncertainty and effort to get overseas treatment, Jones said he definitely reckoned it was worthwhile.

“It’s been a very successful experience. No complaints and the surgeon was brilliant. The whole experience was worth it.”

Jones’ wife, Clem, who has supported him throughout the experience, said the couple counted themselves lucky because they had family to support them overseas so they could make the trip a reality.

“I couldn’t cope with looking at him in pain every day while in New Zealand.”

She said many others seeking overseas treatment would not have that luxury.

“It was quite fortunate for us to have that family support. It was very humbling to be able to be looked after.”

While she said the experience was cheaper than private healthcare at home and quicker than the public system, it came with stress and significant personal sacrifice.

“It was very tough, I actually lost weight with the sleepless nights, and it was very stressful during the first few weeks.”

The pair also had to deal with bills and their business back in Hawke’s Bay while also accruing additional costs in the Philippines.

“There were a few things we didn’t expect, like having to pay for every little thing at the hospital, but I’m told that’s what happens here in the private system anyway,” Rex said.

Clem Jones said she wanted their experience to highlight the problems in the health system here.

“We really have to have a good talk. How many people are suffering like Rex that are not really getting the help they need?”

Te Whatu Ora Hawke’s Bay interim district lead Paula Jones said the organisation was continuing to explore all options to ensure patients were treated as soon as possible.

This included looking at capacity at other hospitals within the region and extending theatre hours where possible.

“During the winter months there has been an increased pressure on beds within the hospital with unplanned patients presenting with higher levels of acute conditions.

“There has been a focused effort on treating people who have been waiting the longest for treatment. For patients accepted onto the wait list, priority treatment is based on clinical urgency and a patient’s ability to benefit from that surgery.”

She said Te Whatu Ora had set a national target for orthopaedic patients on the waiting list to be waiting no more than 12 months for surgery by June 30, 2024.

“Te Whatu Ora in Hawke’s Bay is working hard to achieve these national targets.”

But for Jones, the trip to the Philippines now means he can return to working in the community he loves.

“The walking stick should be thrown away in the next two or three weeks, I hope,” he said.

Mitchell Hageman joined Hawke’s Bay Today in late January. From his Napier base, he writes regularly on social issues, arts and culture, and the community. He has a particular love for stories about ordinary people doing extraordinary things.