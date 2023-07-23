Voyager 2023 media awards

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Hawkes Bay Today

Hip surgery NZ: Hawke’s Bay chauffeur opts to fly to Philippines for treatment, rather than sit on waiting list

Mitchell Hageman
By
5 mins to read
Clem Jones and Rex Jones of My Chauffeur say it's quicker to go to the Philippines for Rex's hip surgery than wait for treatment here. Photo / Warren Buckland

Clem Jones and Rex Jones of My Chauffeur say it's quicker to go to the Philippines for Rex's hip surgery than wait for treatment here. Photo / Warren Buckland

Rex Jones’ warm smile is known to many who have visited Hawke’s Bay.

The 73-year-old and his wife Clem run local chauffeur company My Chauffeur, and since 2016 he’s picked up everyone from the families

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Hawkes Bay Today