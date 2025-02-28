Advertisement
New home found for Hawke’s Bay’s proposed $15m-plus hospice

The Cranford Hospice team at the new site alongside long-time landowner and retired grower Ken Gee (centre right). Photo / Gary Hamilton-Irvine

Hawke’s Bay’s new hospice has a home.

A grass-covered property in Hastings, near Parkvale School, has been chosen for the hospice after a long search.

When it is built, the hospice will service all of Hawke’s Bay and replace the existing and ageing Cranford Hospice on Knight St

