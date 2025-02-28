There are also plans for a council park to be installed opposite the proposed hospice in the future.

The wider area is currently being developed with new roading and infrastructure now in place next to the site.

About $14.5 million has been raised for the project from supporters and donors.

The exact project cost is unclear at this stage but could be more than $15m, which was the estimated figure to build a state-of-the-art hospice at the previous proposed site.

That site, in Chesterhope, between Hastings and Napier, was badly flooded during Cyclone Gabrielle in February 2023.

As a result, a tough decision was made to look elsewhere for a better location.

That search has included 40 sites being viewed and investigated.

The proposed site, near Parkvale School in Hastings, includes new roading and infrastructure. Photo / Gary Hamilton-Irvine

Cranford Hospice Trust chairwoman Andrea Jopling said it was a big milestone to have found a new home.

“We are delighted. It has been a long time coming and we are pleased to finally be under way.”

If all goes to plan with resource consent, building consent and construction, the hospice could be open in about two and a half years.

The conditional contract is pending resource consent.

Cranford Hospice Foundation chairman Chris Tremain said organisers previously wanted to position the hospice between Napier and Hastings, but the flooding at Chesterhope had ruled out that option.

“When the flood came along and we pivoted from there, we needed to make a decision to be in Napier or Hastings.

“We looked at sites in both cities. This one has come up and it has great access through Whakatu for Napier people and along St Georges Rd, and it is clearly a wonderful location for Hastings and Central Hawke’s Bay people.”

With a family home already on the property, it meant there was also scope for possible guest housing for families from places such as Wairoa.

“We are very excited that this property meets all our requirements. The site is a large, flat property with views of Te Mata Peak and, due to its location, has a minimal flooding risk,” Tremain said.

“It is going to be a park-like grounds.

“It is 1.1ha of land, which is a significant piece of land.”

He said there was also room to expand the facility in future.

He thanked the “incredible community support”, which had raised $14.5m for the project over the years.

The land has been bought from retired grower Ken Gee, who owned it for 55 years. He used it to grow vegetables as part of his Valona Gardens business.

Last year alone, Cranford Hospice cared for 1101 patients and their families.

Gary Hamilton-Irvine is a Hawke’s Bay-based reporter who covers a range of news topics, including business, councils, breaking news and cyclone recovery. He formerly worked at News Corp Australia.