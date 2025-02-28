Cranford Hospice Foundation chairman Chris Tremain said organisers previously wanted to position the hospice between Napier and Hastings, but the flooding at Chesterhope had ruled out that option.
“When the flood came along and we pivoted from there, we needed to make a decision to be in Napier or Hastings.
“We looked at sites in both cities. This one has come up and it has great access through Whakatu for Napier people and along St Georges Rd, and it is clearly a wonderful location for Hastings and Central Hawke’s Bay people.”
With a family home already on the property, it meant there was also scope for possible guest housing for families from places such as Wairoa.
“We are very excited that this property meets all our requirements. The site is a large, flat property with views of Te Mata Peak and, due to its location, has a minimal flooding risk,” Tremain said.
“It is going to be a park-like grounds.
“It is 1.1ha of land, which is a significant piece of land.”
He said there was also room to expand the facility in future.
He thanked the “incredible community support”, which had raised $14.5m for the project over the years.
The land has been bought from retired grower Ken Gee, who owned it for 55 years. He used it to grow vegetables as part of his Valona Gardens business.
Last year alone, Cranford Hospice cared for 1101 patients and their families.
Gary Hamilton-Irvine is a Hawke’s Bay-based reporter who covers a range of news topics, including business, councils, breaking news and cyclone recovery. He formerly worked at News Corp Australia.