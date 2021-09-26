New driving service for Tararua District and Manawatū

Brent Tomlinson stands beside his licensed car.

By Steve Carle

A new driving service is under way, covering the Tararua District and Manawatū, based in Woodville.

It has a mobile eftpos on board for card payment.

It is operated by Brent Tomlinson, who is the owner/driver and is completely licensed to transport people with a small passenger vehicle, like a taxi, which can transport up to four passengers.

"The idea is to give a personalised service that fits individual customers for their needs," says Brent.

"If they need to go to Palmerston North for a medical appointment or see a doctor. I will be able to transport them over to Palmerston North to the hospital, or I could take them to Masterton.

"If it was an elderly person who needed assistance, I would walk with them right to the appointment. I can stay if need be with them until the appointment is completed and then I would take them home.

"I could take them to the supermarket, walk around with them, push the trolley, help with their bags, help with the selection and then carry the bags back to the car. Then I would take them home and help them with their groceries into the house.

"I can transport people for social gatherings if people want to go to the cinema, to church, if there's a group of people who want to go out for lunch.

"I can transport children to school or social events for children, transport people to work, group social outings, to the airport at Palmerston North and arrange to pick them up at a later date," he said.

Pahiatua resident Allan Elliott has used Brent's driving service a couple of times and will be using him again.

"His service is excellent, right on time, good driver, he knows Palmerston North.

"If he has to take me around two or three places, he knows where to go. I'd recommend him to anyone to use. I'm 83 years old, I still drive, but I prefer not to drive around Palmerston North - Brent's ideal for that," he said.

Brent served with the New Zealand Police for 22 years and for most of his career was a detective, then a detective sergeant in Wellington.

■ Contact Brent on 021 739 815 or 06 392 8015 or email him on btomlinson@outlook.co.nz.