Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Hawkes Bay Today

New Central Districts CEO Lance Hamilton reveals plans for cricket 'greenhouse'

5 minutes to read
Lance Hamilton: "I was blown away getting offered the role and it was an extremely proud moment." Photo / Warren Buckland

Lance Hamilton: "I was blown away getting offered the role and it was an extremely proud moment." Photo / Warren Buckland

Hawkes Bay Today
By Aiden McLaughlin

New Central Districts cricket chief executive Lance Hamilton has spent more than a quarter of a century with the organisation since he first represented the Central Stags as a fast bowler in 1996/97.

"I moved

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.