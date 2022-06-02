Kianu Kereru -Symes before his Magpies debut in 2019. He's now played in 33 games, plus two in Super Rugby for the Hurricanes. Photo / NZME

Kianu Kereru -Symes before his Magpies debut in 2019. He's now played in 33 games, plus two in Super Rugby for the Hurricanes. Photo / NZME

Many of the Hawke's Bay Magpies' rising stars have been named in a squad of 33 players for a Queen's Birthday hit-out against neighbour and fellow Bunnings Warehouse NPC union Manawatu Turbo in Pahiatua.

Among them is pride of Mahia and hooker Kianu Kereru-Symes who, just turned 23, made two appearances for the Hurricanes in Super Rugby this season.

A 2019 New Zealand Under 20 representative, he is a front-runner for the hooking position in the Magpies for upcoming Ranfurly Shield and NPC matches after the departure of long-time skipper Ash Dixon for Japan late last year, and with Jacob Devery, also 23, expected to be out for the season through injury after also making two appearances for the Hurricanes this year.

Another in the squad is prop Jason Long, who has played in about 60 games for the Magpies.

The squad for Monday is dependent on how players come through club rugby on Saturday and with possibly all getting a run in the Pahiatua game, will be an important guide leading up to the first Ranfurly Shield defence of the season against South Canterbury in Napier on June 29.

Sheridan Rangihuna, who has played more than 30 NPC games for Wellington Lions, and playing for premier rugby leaders Napier Tech OB with hopes this weekend of being the first in the competition to hit a century of points, is among halfbacks lining up behind Super Rugby players and international hopefuls Brad Weber, Folau Fakatava and Ereatara Enari.

The squad for Monday (in alphabetical order), is: Isaac Bracewell, Lewis Bush, Harry Godfrey, Jimmi Harris, Kienan Higgins, Joel Hintz, Damarus Hokianga, John Ika, Josh Kaifa, Kianu Kereru-Symes, Hami Lauaki, Frank Lochore, Jason Long, Tupou Ma'afungia, Paora Manuel-Harmon, Iakopo Mapu, Elijah Martin, Xavier McCorkindale, Bayden Papani, Sheridan Rangihuna, Amos Roddick, Josiah Sakaria, Jesse Sapia, Damien Scott, Zack Simpson, Sam Smith, Hoera Stephenson, Jonty Stewart, Jayden Stok, Will Tremain, Majella Tufuga, Mefi Tupou, Teddy Walters.

The match at Bush Park, Pahiatua, starts on Monday at 2.30pm.